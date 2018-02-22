Spalletti: 'I want to stay at Inter. Icardi will be going to the World Cup. De Vrij?...'

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport, here is what he had to say:



"Allegri? I think that it is fair that he won since he had a great season last year. Juve went all the way in all three competitions so this is why he won the trophy. At the same time, it's much easier for a big club coach to win the award because of the exposure. I would've liked Gasperini to win it, he has done a great job. Inter? We know that we have a lot of talent and we have to have the right mentality going into important games. We want to be consistent since we are going to be playing many difficult games soon. Icardi? He is a strong person and according to me, Sampaoli did not call him up since he wants to test new players. I still think that he will certainly be with Argentina at the 2018 World Cup. Lauraro Martinez? I am focused on my players and that's all".



Spalletti then added in an interview with Premium Sport: "De Vrij? As I have said, I don't want to talk about players that aren't part of my team. We have important objectives to reach and my focus is on the squad. I am very confident in Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini as they are the ones who take care of the transfer market...".