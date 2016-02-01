Spalletti in trouble for bashing Inter Milan, Totti, and Pallotta
06 February at 09:45Luciano Spalletti may find himself in hot water with, both, his current and former teams. On Tuesday morning, Corriere della Sera printed a story indicating that the manager spoke with a group a six Roma fans and revealed some unsavory details about both clubs.
“The organization does not want to spend and the environment is one step away from madness,” the Tuscan said of his current team, Inter Milan. “We’re always on the edge. Sometimes it is a depressed environment.”
He also compared the environment to his former club’s in Rome. He took aim at Roma’s eternal captain, Francesco Totti. “Totti was not running and the other players were depressed if he was playing.” He also laced into owner James Pallotta. “He made it clear that he would sell the best pieces. I took a broken team and brought it to second place.”
His harsh words didn’t stop there as he criticized his successor at Roma, “[Eusebio] Di Francesco has made many wrong choices.”
