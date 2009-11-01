Spalletti insists Coppa Italia is very important for Inter

Luciano Spalletti addressed the media ahead of Inter’s Coppa Italia round of 16 meeting with Pordenone tomorrow night. He confirmed several fringe players will be given a chance to impress and insisted that the tournament is very important for his team this season.



“Every game we play is important. I have told the players that we must give it our all. I have to see how certain players perform, because not playing well would take away something from our future. I want to see them willing to put in all they have.



“Dalbert, Cancelo, Karamoh, Ranocchia, Éder and Padelli will definitely play. As for the rest, I still have to evaluate a couple of things. How far we can go also depends on what others do. That said, I am convinced that come the end of the season there will be nothing to reproach these players for. We as a club are sure of the direction we are taking. I am confident we will have a great season, and go toe-to-toe with all the best teams for the title.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)