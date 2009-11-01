Spalletti insists Coppa Italia is very important for Inter
11 December at 17:20Luciano Spalletti addressed the media ahead of Inter’s Coppa Italia round of 16 meeting with Pordenone tomorrow night. He confirmed several fringe players will be given a chance to impress and insisted that the tournament is very important for his team this season.
“Every game we play is important. I have told the players that we must give it our all. I have to see how certain players perform, because not playing well would take away something from our future. I want to see them willing to put in all they have.
“Dalbert, Cancelo, Karamoh, Ranocchia, Éder and Padelli will definitely play. As for the rest, I still have to evaluate a couple of things. How far we can go also depends on what others do. That said, I am convinced that come the end of the season there will be nothing to reproach these players for. We as a club are sure of the direction we are taking. I am confident we will have a great season, and go toe-to-toe with all the best teams for the title.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
