Spalletti: Inter “did not have a bad match” after loss to Genoa

Following his club’s devastating 2-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to Mediaset and tried to make sense of what happened during the preceding 90 minutes.



The loss drops them into the fourth, and final, Champions League spot in Serie A with Lazio still yet to play their match this week. With the Bianceleste set to play relegation assured Hellas Verona on Monday night, Inter is likely to be out of a Champions League spot come Tuesday morning.



“It is not easy when you take an own goal so at the end of the first half,” said the manager. “There is no peace of mind and quality in managing the ball.”



ON INTER FANS BOOING AT THE END:

The team did not have a bad performance. We have to be able to grow from time to time because it is difficult to maintain a clear direction.



ON POSITIVES FROM THE MATCH:

In the second half we played a balanced match and we deserved more, even if they deliberately time wasted. I remember important saves from Perin and not Handanovic. We have to go back to working seriously, believing in the potential of the team. There are still many games to put things right and fight until the end for qualifying in the Champions League.

