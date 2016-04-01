Luciano Spalletti admits that Inter “don’t have” the

The Nerazzurri have been linked to a number of playmakers in the January window, with the latest rumours linking the Inter side to the Bologna star, who scored a splendid goal against Inter earlier this season in a 1-1 draw at the Dall’Ara.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Nerazzurri’s game with Fiorentina (which will take place tomorrow evening), the Italian Coach said that “we would need

30 million [for Verdi], we don’t have them. It’s useless to beat around the bush.”

Inter have also been linked to Javier Pastore, with a swap including Joao Mario being discussed in the press, but the Italian was just as doubtful, claiming that “I hear about swap deals, but if the others don’t want your player then it’s hard for you to get theirs.”

“Let’s say the right things to the fans. In fact, if there was a January market for the fans, we wouldn’t need it. It’s them we need to take care of.”