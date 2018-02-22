Spalletti: 'Inter without Icardi? Depends on substitutes'

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport following the 4-0 victory in Udine:



He was convinced that today Inter played an excellent game, despite the difficulties of heat and Udinese’s despereation for points.



"The team did well, they trained well, they got into the field and they put the game on the floor and immediately took possession of them and scored goals."



Lazio or Rome will have to make some false steps?

"Yes, but I speak from my point of view and I say what is convenient for me".



Can Inter exist without Icardi?

"It always depends on the substitutes, but he is a top player, an exceptional finisher who has quality in front of goal.



Today something has been seen in terms of continuity of play:

"I agree with the players, I do not tell lies about their progress…Inter has grown compared to the beginning of the season.”

