Spalletti: ‘Inter lack of personalità, Brozovic…’

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was definitely not happy with Inter’s home draw against Crotone. Talking to Premium Sport at the end of the game, the Italian tactician said: “I am a bit worried because I see no reaction. We are struggling, we don’t win games and everything becomes more complicated.”



Inter are now without a win in the last eight Serie A games.



“We are below our level also with players who should make the difference. It depends on what we do every day.”



“When something bad happens during the game we lose our self-confidence and we show that we lack personality. We are too scared. Enthusiasm can be important, our mind can make the difference. Brozovic? Images show what happened, everybody can have his ideas about it. If players react, however, it’s a positive news. I think he was angry because of the result. His reaction after the substitution is normal and is something I usually do not care about.”



