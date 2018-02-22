Spalletti: ‘Inter lack personality, Icardi back for derby clash’

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to Premium Sport after the nerazzurri 2-0 win over Benevento. “The team is yet not calm and that’s due to the high expectations of the beginning of the season. Right now, however, we are failing to react. We still lack personality but the lads managed to seal the three points. Benevento are a good side, they have a very good manager and they play a good quality of football.”



“Inter played with their hear tonight but made many technical mistakes. We did too many wrong passes but we remained united and in the second half we played better.”



“Rafinha? I am satisfied, I didn’t expect him to play with so much consistency. Of course he is yet not fit but I liked what he did tonight. Icardi had a muscle injury, he needed time to recover and he is going to be available for the derby.”

