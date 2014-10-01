Spalletti: ‘Inter unlucky’

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to Premium Sport at the end of the away Sassuolo clash lost by the nerazzurri.



“I think we played well, I saw a good performance today”, Spalletti said.



“Icardi? I think we were unlucky today, many shots were close to the goal but I believe we made a very good performace.”



“There are a few things to solve but I don’t think there are many things to improve. We’ve had the right attitude and the right continuity today. Politano was very good, he deserves the praise.”



“Cancelo? He played well, he created some troubles to Sassuolo.”



Talking about the transfer window, Spalletti told Sky Sport: “I don’t need so many signings and I don’t need to talk about it. In June we were supposed to buy many players but we actually didn’t. Now it’s better not to talk about transfers, we don’t need many signings anyway.”

