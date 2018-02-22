Spalletti: 'It didn't go our way' and thoughts on awkward Mazzarri handshake

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sports following Inter’s 1-0 defeat against Torino: "There are times when it does not go as you would like now matter what you try.



"We had less skill in circulating the ball and allowed too many counterattacks, and Torino forced us to run too much and spend energy: we had to manage better and stifle them more in their own half."



“Today and the Milan derby two opportunities wasted? We played these games and there are also opponents, so I wouldn’t say wasted. We gave our best”





Spalletti was seen shaking Walter Mazzarri's hand with gritted teeth:



"The moment with Mazzarri at the end? When shaking hands he is always a bit timid, even when he wins the games. In the end he won, I complimented him and he offered only his fingertips. I took them in closer and gave a bit of a squeeze.”

