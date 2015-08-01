Spalletti: ‘It was a good game by both sides. A new defender? Let's see...’

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport after the Inter-Lazio game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We have to keep on going and gain the most points possible. Tonight we had the right spirit and even if we risked a little, it was the right way to face Lazio. We have so far done very well and gained many points, we have to continue like this. Inzaghi said that they deserved to win? Well that's up to the journalists and the fans to decide, I could've also said the same thing about Inter. In the end, I am only focused on our results. Berisha made a few big saves on Borja Valero and Perisic as both Inter and Lazio had a few good chances each. VAR? Well there are certainly some positive things that have come from this, everyone has said so. Defender? I don't want to talk about this, this is up to Ausilio and Sabatini to decide. At the moment we are reaching our objectives which means that everyone is doing a great job...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)