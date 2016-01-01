Spalletti: 'It wasn't an easy game. I like Roma but I love my players even more '

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after their 5-3 win versus Chievo, here is what he had to say: " It is better when you are more compact. We had to open up a bit after Chievo took the lead and we did risk conceding again. When the pressure rises, you have to remain compact and follow the game plan. Chievo did not have any pressure and they played a great game for sure. They are well trained and we weren't ready at the start of the game. We did much better in the second half as we added on some extra midfielders. Chievo are not an easy team to beat but we could've started off better".



Spalletti then added this in an interview with Premium Sport: "Are you in love with Roma? I really like my players thats for sure, we had a very good season. There were a few lows but we were always able to rise up like real men".