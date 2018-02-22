Spalletti: 'Juve? I don't want to talk about it. Moratti?...'

Inter Milan started this season off with a bang but they have been struggling of late. The nerazzurri's main objective was to qualify for the UCL but they are currently 4 points off 4th placed Lazio. Here is what Inter boss Luciano Spalletti had to say as he spoke to Premium Sport:



" Moratti's words? Well when someone like Moratti talks you have to listen since he has so much experience in the domain. He is a huge part of this club and Italian football in general. Juve? Well this is now in the past. I don't want to talk about this anymore since it's over now. The Santon-Icardi change? Well I have to take many things into account before making a change. Even so, I am the one that put that team out, that changed the way we played down a man and that made those substitutions. I made a mistake clearly since the result talks for itself but we now have to look forward. We have to get ready to play against our next oppoenent...".



Inter will play against Udinese tomorrow in the Italian Serie A.