Spalletti: ‘Karamoh and Pinamonti ready to play’

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti held a press conference on Saturday afternoon on the eve of the home game against Genoa.



“We have been working well and always with the same high rhythm. We are not happy with the draw against Bologna but we need to focus on our final objective. We have taken one path and we are happy to play in front of our fans tomorrow.”



“It can happen that after a few big games there is a small drop, it’s understandable. We don’t believe we are the best team but we’re not even worse than anyone else. The game against Bologna is a chance we’ve missed.”



“We have to do more, we have to do something different from the first half in Bologna.”

“These are my players, I don’t know what will happen next, I trust them. We want to leave the mark, which doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll win trophies. Napoli, for example, have left the mark.”



“Ranocchia, Brozovic and Eder? I can’t say who will start. When I was a footballer I didn’t like to read on newspapers that I would have not played. Someone could play but it’s not sure.”



“Pinamonti and Karamoh? They are ready, they need experience but I’ll play them if I need them. We do not fear to play young players.”

