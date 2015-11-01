Spalletti: "Lazio's Milinkovic Could Play In A Big Club Like Inter"

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti talked to the gathering press during the launch of Italo Cucci’s book about the Moratti family and their ties with Inter. Spalletti was speaking on a wide variety of topics, with particular focus on the transfer window.



The former Roma tactician was asked if Manchester United’s Daley Blind and Lazio duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto are players he would want Inter to sign replying that: “I talk about the players I have, becuase these are the players that will get the next points. Talking about the market, we need to plan well together with the club. Players like Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto know how to write a story on their own, no need to add anything. They are high quality players who and they are interesting for big clubs. We are a big club but I repeat that I like my players more because it is with them I can impact where we finish in the league.



“Emerson Palmieri is not a player that is not fitting in well at his club. In order to sign him it would take a lot of money aven though he still needs to show his story. In this role I have Nagatomo, Santon and Dalbert who all still need to learn some things and then Cancelo who is exceptional. We are covered in that position but we remain attentive as ever.”



Spalletti was then asked about the role that Sabatini has at Inter as well as the need to sign players in January stating that: “We can improve but it is not easy. We have a number of players that allow us to achieve the goals we set out in the beginning. In order to reach there you have to go through difficult times which you have to react to. What we have said recently is that the owners must dictate our strategy on the transfer market. Then we will adapt and everything will be much clearer for our fans. We have an important movement which gives us great support.”



In conclusion Spalletti was asked about the situation regarding Joao Mario stating that: “you guys seem to have more of a dialogue with the players than I do. He has not told me that he wants to leave. The guy returned from tonsillitis and has trained really well, today he showed that he wants to fight for a starting place. You are all professionals in doubt and report what is true but he has not told me anything.”

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)