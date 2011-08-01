Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has told that even his aged mother knows that his side needs to sign another centre-back.

The nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by the La Viola yesterday and they were left to rue a host of missed opportunities to make it 2-0, before Giovanni Simeone made it 1-1 in the first minute of stoppage time for Fiorentina.

Spalletti, following the draw yesterday, was asked by Premium Sport about whether he feels the need to sign more players this month. The former Roma boss said: “Ranocchia is sick. He does not feel well. And we lack defenders.”

“Everyone knows we don’t have a deep bench. Even my 80-year-old mom who is sitting at home knows I need another centre-back.”

Spalletti also rued the fact that his side missed chances to seal the tie. He said:

"We lacked a bit of quality but we created some opportunities with Borja Valero and Candreva. We often found ourselves piled up in the penalty area, they jumped on us.”Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)