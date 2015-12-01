Roma, Spalletti: 'Nainggolan's words? I am not interested in this'

"We want to stay close to Juventus and play on their level". This was the biggest take-away from Luciano Spalletti's press conference as his Roma are set to take on Crotone tomorrow. Here is what he had to say to the Italian press: "My goal is to send a strong message to the team and our fan base, I want Roma to have a winning mentality that will last for a long time in the future too. We want to win and we have to do our best to keep up with Juventus. We can't make any mistakes that's for sure. Nainggolan? He made a few informal statements but I am not interested in this. The important thing is that he performs on the pitch and that he acts correctly with his teammates. On both of these fronts, Radja is a perfect teammate. He is a great player who always gives his 100% and I can't ask for anything more than this".



Roma are third in the Italian Serie A standings as they are 7 points back of leaders Juventus. Napoli (who are currently second) played last night but with a win, Roma would take back the second spot. Juve are looking to win their 6th straight league title which would be a record.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)