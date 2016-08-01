Inter made return to Italy this morning after a succesful pre-season tour in China and Singapore. Our reporter Pasquale Guarro was waiting for the nerazzurri at Milan’s Malpensa Airport and managed to have a quick chat with Luciano Spalletti.“Our work has just begun. We did work on our attitude but we need to confirm what we’ve done. The tournament was really well organized but it was tough as well. Nobody got injured too and that’s a very good news.”As for Ivan Perisic, a long time Man Utd target, Spalletti said: “I think everybody wants to stay at Inter now. They played like a team, we played a really good football and we score great goals. We won two games and we also played very well, players are happy to stay at Inter.”