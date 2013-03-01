Spalletti praises 'balanced and reactive' Inter

Here’s how Spalletti commented Inter’s 2-0 win over Crotone: “It wasn’t an easy game, we play well in the second half”, he told Sky Sport.



PERISIC – “He is one of our leaders, he shows up when the team is struggling. He defends and attack with some incredible intensity. There is still room for improvement and we have to do it quickly. Handanovic made some great saves, the game could end up in a different way.”



RESULT – “We were always in the game and I am happy for it. We had one more man in midfield but we never managed to use it properly. I didn’t want full-backs to push too much. We had to be balanced and be reactive and we did it. That’s the best thing that this team is doing. They [other opponents] will score against sooner or later but they’ll have to sweat because we are playing and defending well.



ICARDI – “He didn’t get any service in the first half but he must press the opponents as well. If he had come to play deeper inside the pitch he could have had more chances.”

