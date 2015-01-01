Spalletti: ‘Racists deserve to be blind’

AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti was asked his thoughts about racism and racists in football after yesterday’s 2-1 home defeat at hands of Napoli. The response of the Italian tactician was just brilliant.



“There was a friend of mine in Tuscany that everybody knew. I think Francesco [Totti] knew him as well as many other managers like Montella and Prandelli. He was called ‘Il Raro’ (the rare). That was his nick-name because he had amazing blue eyes but, unfortunately, he was blind.”



“He used to open his eyes wide when he wanted to know a new person. He wanted people to talk about themselves in order to know them because he couldn’t see how they looked like. Well, racists would deserve to live a bit like ‘Raro’ so they would have a chance to judge people for what they say and what they think and not for the colour of their skin.”

