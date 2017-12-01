Spalletti refuses to rule out move for Man Utd defender

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti answered questions from journalists in attendance at the presentation of Italo Cucci’s new book on the Moratti family. He discussed several players the Nerazzurri are said to be interested in ahead of next month’s transfer window.



“Blind? I talk about my players, because the points we win in the next few matches will be done with them. Milinković-Savić and Luis Alberto? They have great quality. I think they are interesting players for big clubs. We are a big club, but I repeat: I prefer to talk about my players because it is with them that we will look to be successful."



The Dutch international, who can play in both defence and midfield, is only contracted to Manchester United until June 2018 and so could be available for a relatively inexpensive fee next summer. Time will tell whether he is someone La Beneamata are seriously interested in bringing to Serie A.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)