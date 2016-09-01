Ahead of their matchup with Sassuolo, Luciano Spalletti has released Inter Milan’s squad list. What do you think of the selection? What changes might you make?See below:Goalkeepers: 1 Handanovic, 27 Padelli, 46 Berni;Defenders: 7 Cancelo, 13 Ranocchia, 21 Santon, 25 Miranda, 29 Dalbert, 33 D'Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 55 Nagatomo;Midfielders: 5 Gagliardini, 10 Joao Mario, 20 Borja Valero, 77 Brozovic;Forwards: 9 Icardi, 17 Karamoh, 23 Eder, 44 Perisic, 87 Candreva, 99 Pinamonti.