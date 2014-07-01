Spalletti responds to Allegri insult

Prior to their match against Chievo Verona tomorrow, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to the press about the possibility of taking the top spot in Serie A with a victory.



He sounded measured when responding to a question about added pressure due to Napoli’s loss. “There is the same possibility, which is to earn three points. Each game gives you three possibilities. When the others win, we must keep the pace, when they lose we must take advantage of it, and when they do not play we must win to gain security. In short, we must win”



Later, he was asked about Max Allegri’s assertion that Juventus and Napoli are the only teams capable of winning the Scudetto. “I said from the beginning that Juve is the most equipped team,” he responded. “I do not think he said it to cause controversy. anyway he is someone who knows how to take responsibility.”

