Spalletti reveals why he decided to sign former Spurs and Chelsea target
25 August at 15:35Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has told the reason why he brought in Joao Cancelo to the club, snatching him from under Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur’s noses.
He said: "I think that any one of us is called to do a job is convinced that we can put it in hand and give directions, and we are looking for a way to stay in the field that provides balance. Very offensive, which is good for us because we want to be proactive, but at the same time there is a need to alternate this feature.
“There are times to go for the defensive department you need to know, just a little because the opponent takes time to the line Defensively, this must act as a single block and in that there is to be a few passports, then let them go to a loose nose, they are horses that go beyond the possibilities. Cancelo is more attracted to the role of third, is not one behind You need to start from behind and this will make it easier But then there is a defensive phase because we will find very strong outsiders.
