In the last few minutes of the Crotone-Inter game (0-2 FT), Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was strongly contested by the home crowd. The reason? After Skriniar's 82nd minute goal (which put Inter up by 1), the ex-Roma coach celebrated by showing his tongue. The Crotone fans did not take it well as he was strongly insulted. This actually lead to a police intervention... . After the game, Spalletti said that his celebration was correct as he did not insult nor mock anybody. He also said that it was a very difficult game (Picture via Marco Barzaghi)...