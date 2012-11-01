Spalletti’s new plan for Candreva

Luciano Spalletti wants his Inter to get back to winning ways and needs more players than just Icardi scoring goals.



One player who usually is prolific but is yet to get off the mark is Antonio Candreva who at the same point last season had scored thrice already. In order to get the former Lazio man back to the form he had with the Biancocelesti.



​According to several reports Spalletti is thinking of deploying Candreva just behind Icardi in the position as a playmaker, promoting Joao Cancelo to the right wing position. This is a solution that the former Roma coach is thinking of adopting and has been testing in training.



However, this option will only be possible when Danilo D'Ambrosio returns from injury, as Spalletti does not want to sacrifice either Cancelo or the Italian full-back, therefore it is not likely to occur in the next challenge with Fiorentina, but after the winter break.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)