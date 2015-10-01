The feeling between Luciano Spalletti and Mauro Icardi is already at its highest, likely thanks to the 5 goals scored in the first three rounds by the Argentine bomber. Icardi and Spalletti happily have began on the right foot, keeping Inter tied for top spot with Napoli and Juventus in the Serie A table. More than half of the goals scored by the Nerazzurri this season have been created from the foot of Icardi, apparently regenerated under the tactician from Certaldo. At this rate, the Inter’s Argentine hitman is more than capable of challenging for the Capocannoniere this season.

The relationship is mutual, as confirmed repeatedly by Spalletti to Premium Sport microphones in the lead up to Inter’s away match against Crotone. "The new Icardi look? I did not tell him anything, my players can to do as they want. The essential thing is that they do not disturb the work of the team. In this case, if a teammate turns and sees that blond glow, he recognizes him better and he is able to serve him and give him the ball. A clause for the Argentine? Icardi should be given the highest possible clause, at Isco’s level (700 million EUR) or higher." Speaking of this, rumors have begun in the last few days insisting on Inter's desire to tie down their captain, with an upward adjustment of his current salary of 4.5 million EUR until June 2021 and a substantial increase in his buyout clause.