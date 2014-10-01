Spalletti takes responsibility for Inter’s struggles, expects more from Perisic

Manager Luciano Spalletti took full responsibility for Inter Milan’s recent struggles, including last night’s embarrassing draw to Crotone at the San Siro.



“I have to take responsibility if the players do not work,” said the Tuscan after the match. “I am responsible because I have not created a system where they can express the best of themselves. Previously they did it. If this fragility is a sign that I have prepared poorly, it remains my responsibility. I cannot hide it.”



One player whom Spalletti needs more from is Ivan Perisic. As the season has progressed, Inter Milan’s fortunates are have correlated with his on the pitch. After a flaming hot start to the season, the Croatian has cooled, and so has Inter Milan.



Despite playing every minute for Inter this season, Spalletti has no plans to bench him. Without Champions League matches, Spalletti feels that the winger has the physical stamina to continue logging tremendous minutes for the Nerazzurri.