Spalletti wanrns Barcelona over loanee star
03 April at 17:25Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to media ahead of tomorrow’s Milan derby clash. The Italian tactician was also asked his thoughts about the summer transfer window, here’s what he had to say: “I think both Rafinha and Cancelo want Inter stay. Cancelo and his family are happy here, we talk about it sometimes. He has settled in well in the team. He is improving and people know how important he is.”
Both players arrived on loan from Spain. Rafinha is on loan from Barcelona and Cancelo from Valencia. At the end of the season Inter can make both players’ moves permanents.
Talking about tomorrow’s derby clash, Spalletti said: “The game is not going to be a decisive one and my lads deserve the credit for that. Thanks to the last results tomorrow’s game is not going to be decisive. My players love their fans, they love to play football and that’s how they managed to get back on track. Our week point, however, is that sometimes we are unable to do everything we have prepared during trainings.”
"Tomorrow we will face a tough opponent. If we win we could conquer something important, if we don't they'll come closer to us but we'd still have some points more than them."
