Inter met with Antonio Rudiger in Rome last week, according to the

The Roma star and Chelsea target has enjoyed a strong season at the Stadio Olimpico, and the Nerazzurri made the most of their trip to the capital (where they beat Lazio 3-1) to talk to the defender near the Milvian Bridge, where Emperor Constantine famously won a battle back in 312 AD.

The Corriere dello Sport, for their part, confirm that Inter will target Rudiger because they’re likely to hire Luciano Spalletti, who has been identified by Nerazurri ownership as the heir apparent to the sacked Stefano Pioli.

The idea, then, is to get Rudiger, who is cheaper than team-mate Kostas Manolas, who is seen as being too expensive at €40 million.

The German international recovered this season from an ACL tear, which he sustained shortly before Euro 2016, returning to play a total of 34 official games with the Giallorossi.