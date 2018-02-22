Spalletti explains what Inter must do to beat Juventus
27 April at 15:50Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match at home to Juventus tomorrow night. Here is what the Tuscan tactician had to say:
“I’m confident because I’ve seen the development of the team in this period. We’re ready to play for an extremely important goal in this final part of the season.
“I’m expecting to see an important display. These are matches where it’s impossible to hide. Inter vs. Juventus is a game where you have to take responsibility and look to make a difference while also running and winning challenges.
"Salah? I tried to help him to understand that he could play in a more central position. I say that he still has room for improvement, because he's a guy who makes himself available fo the team and their objectives.
“Nobody handed us our results at the start of the season. They were within our capabilities and then we learnt to deal with our limitations. Now, there’s more balance. We’re more solid for having gone through a tough spell.
“A player with character does well while waiting for a match of this level. I’m really happy to be waiting for Inter vs. Juventus. Both teams will play to win.
"From my point of view, Italian football has a heritage that is to be defended. At San Siro, I've experienced wonderful evenings when the fans understood the football in the right way."
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
