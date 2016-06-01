Spalletti wants to reunite with former pupil at Inter

According to Sky Sport, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has informed Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio that he would like them to sign Domenico Criscito.



The 31-year-old left-back, whose contract with Zenit St. Petersburg is set to expire in June, is set to leave Russia and has set his sights on a return to Serie A, where he first made his name with Genoa.



The Tuscan tactician, who managed Criscito during their concurrent time in Russia, believes he is reliable and would be an important addition to his squad in terms of experience.



Napoli have also been credited with an interest in the Cercola native as they look to add strength in depth following the injury suffered by Faouzi Ghoulam, which is likely to keep the Algerian out of action for several months.



As yet, no deal has been reached with either club but it seems Criscito’s former teacher would welcome him with open arms at Appiano Gentile.



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)