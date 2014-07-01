Spalletti warns Real Madrid and Chelsea over possible Icardi move

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti talked to assembled media on Friday afternoon on the eve of the nerazzurri Serie A clash against Cagliari.



Thanks to last week’s 2-0 win over Atalanta, Inter sit now second in the table and stand in between Napoli and Juventus.



The Italian tactician was asked several questions on both the upcoming game as well as on transfer issues.



“Cagliari know what they do and their manager Lopez is an amazing manager. We’ll battle it out to take the three points home. We are prepared to remain among the top four in the table. At the moment there is no gap with the big teams. There are only a few points dividing the table leader and the fifth club in the table, we know we need consistency.”



Inter star Mauro Icardi has recently been linked with a move to Chelsea and Real Madrid, here’s what Spalletti had to say about his possible Inter exit: “Real Madrid are not the only club that wont Icardi but I’ll tell you something. He is in love with his teammates and loves this club too. If you’d ask him if he wants to stay forever at Inter he’d reply: ‘why not longer’. I can sleep well, I have no pressures about Icardi’s future.”

