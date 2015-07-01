Spalletti: 'We deserved to win tonight as we played a great game'. As for Pioli....

During Serie A LIVE on Premium Sport, Luciano Spalletti spoke about his team's 3-1 win at the San Siro against Inter: “Episodes? They are part of the game. We deserved to win and that's all there is to it. I don't care about the referee's decisions, I want to focus on what my players accomplished. Inter are a great squad but it isn't fair to always talk about the referee, you have to be able to accept defeat sometimes. Last year we did not receive many penlty kicks in our favor yet we still did very well... . We prepared this game very well and we played a solid game. Inter did give us troubles at certain moments but we knew it wasn't going to be easy. I am very happy with the three points“.



Here is what Pioli had to say on the game to Premium Sport: “We wanted to win but we knew that Roma were strong. We had to be better tonight. Roma were very clinical and we were not, that makes a big difference. We did well in parts but we need to keep improving. Miranda's absence was a problem for us but every team have injuries or suspensions to deal with. Nainggolan had a very good game, he is a great player indeed. Champions league? We still have a lot of games to play. Referee? I don't want to talk about it... “.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)