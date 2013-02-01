Spalletti: 'We were the better side for 70 minutes...'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Premium Sport after the Inter-Roma game (1-1), here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We are Inter Milan and we have to fight hard to reach our objectives. We have to have the right approach because this is very important going into a game. You have to have that fighting mentality because if you don't, it's hard to win. We played a decent game and we controlled the play for about 70 minutes tonight. The difference is that Handanovic didn't make the saves that Alisson did. We also missed a few too many chances so that's on us. We had to be quicker in certain situations but we played a decent game as I said. Santon? He doesn't have to be sorry, he committed a mistake and it happens in football. It is never easy to face quick players like El Shaarawy and Santon is a good lad. If he comes to me to say sorry, I won't play him again. Mistakes happen, it's part of the game. Gagliardini? He brings physicality where is Brozovic is more of a ball playing midfield. I always try to use the best formation possible...".