The agent of Lazio midfielder, Alvaro Torres, has told Mediaset that both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have made enquiries over a possible summer move.

The 25-year-old, who has had a new lease of life since his move to Italy from Liverpool, has scored seven times in 24 games in Serie A this term and has become an integral part of coach Simone Inzaghi’s squad in the Eternal City.



His €5M transfer fee back in 2016 now looks to be one of the best bits of business done in the past 12 months or so and with a contract in Rome until 2022, Lazio patron Claudio Lotito will make life extremely difficult for any club who want to try to prize him away.



Sevilla, now under the tutelage of former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, are the club where Luis Alberto grew up, but his recent comments stating how happy he is in the Italian capital, may make a return to his homeland, a difficult decision to make.