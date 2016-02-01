Spanish football expert gives update to Barcelona's move for Coutinho
01 September at 18:10Sky Sports pundit and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague an update to the Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona move, saying that the deal is now dead.
Barcelona were pursing the Liverpool star but had several bids turned down by the adamant Reds, making the proposal switched into a saga that latest near enough all summer.
Coutinho had hopes on joining Barca and even put in a transfer request, but it wasn’t to be for the Brazil international.
In English: nothing new really. FCB and Coutinho entourage have finally accepted there is no way Coutinho is leaving. It took them some time— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 1, 2017
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments