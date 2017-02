David Collantes, a player under contract with Jedula, a non-professional Spanish club has received a 47-game ban after assaulting the referee’s assistant during last week-end’s league clash against Portuense, europasur reports The Spanish striker was given his marching order in the 27th minute of the first half with his opponents already leading for 3-0. On his way to the bench, Collantes offended the referee’s assistant and hit him withThe Spanish striker is also reported to haveand made his lips bleed. The local committee of the Andalusian FA has banned the player for 47 games and his club has been penalized one point.​Police officers were called to the spot topic credit: europasur