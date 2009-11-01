Spanish goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas has broken his own record for number of clean-sheets in a single season after another shut-out for Porto last night in the Liga Nos game against Arouca.



After his current club’s 4-0 win ensured they went to the top of the current standings, the 35-year-old’s 16th clean-sheet of the campaign meant that he surpasses his own record of 15 achieved on three separate occasions (04/05, 06/06 and 09/10) whilst he was at Real Madrid.



His current side are on a storming run of 22 league games without defeat and will arrive in Turin next week full of confidence that they can overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit in their Champions League last 16 tie against Juventus.



Casillas’s performance this season has not gone unnoticed by his country with reports suggesting coach Julen Lopetegui could recall him to the squad for the forthcoming World Cup 2018 qualifiers.