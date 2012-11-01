According to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, French international striker Antoine Griezmann is regretting his decision to commit his future to Atletico Madrid. The 26-year-old remained loyal to his current club after they failed to get a summer transfer embargo lifted rejecting a lucrative move to Manchester United.



Having sent out tweets that suggested he was frustrated with himself for not making the switch, Balague, whilst conceding the player is playing a canny game with United fans, believes there is an element of truth in his social media activity.





He explained to Sky Sports that; “He is with a team which has played in Champions League finals and also won the league recently - more recently than Manchester United - so he is already at one of the top teams in Europe.”

He is playing with the fans and he will continue to do that with teasing messages but it is quite clear he will consider a move to Old Trafford next summer. Quite clearly, he was determined to go to Manchester United and it's just the fact he didn't want to let Atletico Madrid down while they couldn't sign anyone that made him decide to stay. He had made his mind up to go to Old Trafford though, so we will see what happens as 12 months is a long time.”