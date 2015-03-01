Iker Casillas to join the club this summer. The 35-year-old will be out of contract at his current side FC Porto and with his good friend Andoni Zubizarreta now the Sporting Director at the Ligue 1 side, a move to the south of France could become a reality.

The former Spanish number one arrived in Portugal in the summer of 2015 after a 25-year career at Real Madrid where he became a club legend winning five Liga titles and three Champions League crowns. His displays this season has led to calls for him to be called back into Julen Lopetegui’s Spanish national team as his club future continues to look uncertain.



FC Porto are in financial crisis despite once again challenging for the league title. Next weekend’s game in Lisbon against Benfica has been billed as a title decider but whatever happens this season, the summer will see a major change at the club with some big stars set to depart the port city.