Spanish manager confirms Isco, Ascensio are not locks for WC squad

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui is worried Isco and Marco Asensio will not play enough for Real Madrid as he steps up his preparation for the World Cup.



Their 4-1 victory at Valencia was the first match of the season Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo started together and the return of the 'BBC' strikeforce could limit Isco's involvement over the second half of the campaign.



"I'm sure they will play again, but I'm worried that Marco and Isco play little," Lopetegui told reporters at the Spanish Sports Press Awards.



While Isco and Asensio's game time is a concern for Lopetegui with the World Cup approaching, the form of Diego Costa at Atletico Madrid is a positive, the Brazil-born forward having scored three goals in his five appearances since moving from Chelsea.



“Diego Costa has not surprised me and he can be in the next squad.”



After winning their World Cup qualification group, which included Italy, Lopetegui is set to sign a new Spain contract.