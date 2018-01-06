Spanish Media dub Inter as "experts in selling champions"

SHOW GALLERY

Spanish media outlet AS has taken a shot at Inter for being unable to get the best out of the talent they have and for selling players that turn out to be world class.



AS published a piece titled "Inter, a club specialized in loosing stars" where they report that only 4 years ago, Inter sold Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool for €13 million without negotiating a future sell-on clause. Someone at Inter's HQ must be scratching their heads wondering how this was possible.



The newspaper continues by bringing up Roberto Carlos transfer to Real Madrid after only one season with the Nerazzurri where then manager Roy Hodgson decided to let go of the Brazilian. Dennis Bergkamp was another player who struggled during his one sole season at Inter before moving to Arsenal and becoming a club legend there. Andrea Pirlo must however be the most shining example of a player who Inter gave up to soon on selling him to crosstown rivals AC Milan where he became one of the best midfielders in the world.



Finally AS brings up Ronaldo who forced a transfer to Real Madrid after having been nursed back to health by the Nerazzurri after a very serious knee injury.

