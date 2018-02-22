Spanish media hit out at Dybala: ‘He doesn’t deserve the national team’
04 April at 15:18Juventus star Paulo Dybala was expected to be one of the main protagonists of yesterday’s Champions League quarter final tie against Real Madrid. The Argentinean played a decent first half but was unable to keep his nerves after Ronaldo’s stunning 2-0 scored through a brilliant bicycle kick.
Dybala, who had previously been booked for diving, received a second yellow card for fouling Dani Carvajal and was sent off in the 66th minute.
Argentinean media reacted to Dybala’s performance claiming that the Argentinean does not deserve to be part of the World Cup squad.
“Dybala proved Sampaoli was right in snubbing him for the last friendly games of Argentina. He has also disappointed Max Allegri”, Mundo Deportivo writes.
“It was the perfect night for the Argentinean to impose himself in European football. But yet, again, we have to wait. Yesterday night he moved everywhere on the pitch with some quality touches. However, both him and Higuain failed.”
