It seemed last summer as though Spanish midfielderwas heading for the exit at Old Trafford. Now, according to Sunsport , he’s heading for a contract extension at the Theatre of Dreams.

The journal writes that boss Jose Mourinho has been impressed with the 27-year-old this season and will offer the player a one-year extension to his current deal which is set to expire in the summer of 2018. There is even the possibility that Herrera could prolong his Old Trafford stay even longer should he continue in his current vein of form.



A source close to the club told the paper that; ““The club could wait a while before giving him fresh terms, but they do want to. There is no worry that he is entering the final year. Early discussions have already begun and it’s all good. “United can activate the extension any time. Herrera has impressed this season but Jose has time on his side. He can make the call and do it now or wait and save the club increased wages in the interim.”



Herrera joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2014 after then coach Louis van Gaal activated his £29 million release clause from Athletic Bilbao. The Spaniard has made 75 appearances for the club scoring nine goals.