Spanish midfielder voted Manchester United fans' Player of the Year

Spanish players’ dominance of the fans’ Player of the Year award at Manchester United continued last night when Ander Herrera became the latest to receive the Sir Matt Busby trophy. The 27-year-old, who has become a real favourite with the Old Trafford faithful finished ahead of 28-goal striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Antonio Valencia (who was voted Players Player of the Season).



Herrera’s success end three years of dominance by his countryman David De Gea who scooped the award in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The combative midfielder arrived in England in 2014 in a £28M deal from Athletic Bilbao and after failing to hold down a regular first-team place under previous boss Louis van Gaal, Herrera has become one of the first names on the team-sheet under Jose Mourinho.



After picking up the award, the amiable Spaniard explained that; “It’s very special for me to win this award because when you see the list you know how important it is and, of course, I stop David and the trophy stays in Spain as well," I feel it, I’m very thankful but I think a Man United player can never stop, we have to give all the affection back because you can see we don’t always perform at our best and we have to keep giving them affection.”



“The most important game of the season next week, we can make a great season, if we win it, win three titles, so massive game but we have to respect the opponent. I will find a place for the trophy.”

