There was drama at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday evening when police were called to the home of Real Madrid to investigate a suspicious package that was addressed to President Florentino Perez.





Spanish media reports stated that officials in hazmat suits spent hours at the iconic stadium but dismissed that there was any real threat. Disinfection procedures were carried out on all Bernabéu staff, while police also evacuated the shopping centre located on the corner of the stadium. There will now be further tests of the white powder that arrived in the package that is believed to have come from Italy.

Real Madrid eliminated Napoli from the Champions League on Tuesday evening after securing an aggregate win of 6-2 but it’s unclear at the moment if this has anything to do with the incident. The club are set to host Real Betis on Sunday and the match is expected to go ahead as planned.