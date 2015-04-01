It looked as though it was a done deal but French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe’s proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain is not over the line just yet and reports from Spain state that this is just a smokescreen to secure a move to Real Madrid.





According to Don Balon , the 18-year-old is using the interest shown by the club from the French capital to strengthen his hand over a possible switch to La Liga. Aware of Real’s huge interest, its claimed that Mbappe wants to be one of the top earners at the Santiago Bernabeu and now looks to be trying to call the club’s bluff over a potential move.

Real patron Florentino Perez is not willing to break the bank for such a young talent but on the other hand, he does not want to end the summer without introducing a new “galactico” to the squad. The portal is confident that over the next few days, the shift in power over the future of one of Europe’s most exciting young stars, will shift from France to Spain.