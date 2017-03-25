Vitolo to the Camp Nou this summer and after playing for Spain in their 4-1 win over Israel on Friday, the 27-year-old spoke to radio station

Barcelona have made no secret of the fact that they would like to bring Sevilla midfielderto the Camp Nou this summer and after playing for Spain in their 4-1 win over Israel on Friday, the 27-year-old spoke to radio station La COPE (via As) about the rumours.

He explained that; “t's true that there have been quite a lot of rumours but you never know what will happen. I'm relaxed, I'm in a team where I am liked by my team mates and the people in Seville love me a lot”, before adding that; “I have said many times already, Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world and any player would love to play there. I'm quite happy where I am and I am relaxed; we'll see what happens”.



Vitolo was on target in his country’s win which keeps them top of their World Cup qualification group on goal difference from Italy. The two countries are set to meet in September in a game which is likely to decide the outcome of group G.