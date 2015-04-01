Spanish international midfielder Isco has signed a new five-year deal with Real Madrid. The 25-year-old, who has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu has ended all talk about his future by committing himself to the Spanish and European champions. His new deal, which was reported by As, contains a release clause of €700M (£643M) to ward off any potential suitors.



It’s now understood that no player in the Real first-team has a buy-out clause of less than €500M with the journal stating that even some youth team players have a release clause of €300M. Isco put in a man of the match performance against Manchester United in this week’s Uefa Super Cup in Macedonia and is currently though to be above Welsh wizard Gareth Bale in the pecking order under coach Zinedine Zidane.



There have also been reports this week that Manchester United turned down the chance to sign the player during the Sir Alex Ferguson era due to the fact that a scouting report stated that; “He's good, but not quite quick enough and his head is too big for his body.”